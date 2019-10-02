Momma Pig and Piglets Running Loose in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- You're bound to find all kinds of animals near Tobyhanna State Park, but a family of pigs is not always at the top of the list.

A video posted to Facebook this week shows a momma and her five little piggies walking, not to market, but along Route 423 in Coolbaugh Township.

"I thought it was adorable and the little babies running up after her. Where else do you see that?" said Anantoniette Collumb of Effort.

Momma pig and piglets eventually wandered into the woods.

"It's kind of upsetting. I hope they get found. They are farm animals. I don't even know why someone would have them in the area," said Arietta Finigan, Tobyhanna.

People we spoke to hope the mother and piglets are found soon. Especially since drivers often speed in the area where they were spotted.

"Yeah, people were stopping and trying to get them and put them in their cars. It was crazy," said Collumb.

Jean Castillo lives in Newfoundland. He's new to the Poconos and got a good laugh out of the video.

"Well, I hope the owners find them. They are pretty cute. It's a whole family, so I hope they find their human family as well," said Castillo.