Driver Involved in Crash Waives Right to Hearing

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man facing charges after a crash in Luzerne County gave up his right to a hearing on Wednesday.

Christian Burgos, 24, has been locked up after a crash that severed the arm of a 16-year-old girl.

Police say Burgos was behind the wheel when the car crashed in August near Nanticoke.

Burgos, who does not have a driver's license, told police he picked up the teen to have sex.

Prosecutors withdrew a reckless endangerment charge on Wednesday, but Burgos still faces charges of accident resulting in death or bodily injury, interfering with the custody of a child, and corruption of minors.