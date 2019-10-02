Charges Withdrawn in Beating Case

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Prosecutors say they have withdrawn all of charges against a man from Scranton accused of beating the man having an affair with his wife.

Eric Piccotti, 48, of Scranton, had faced attempted homicide and other charges for the alleged attack last month

Authorities also withdrew charges against John Dougherty, 51, Picotti's brother-in-law.

Dougherty faced criminal trespass and burglary charges in connection with the beating.

There is no word why the charges were withdrawn.

