Undefeated Millville met Benton in boys Heartland Conference soccer. Quakers won 4-2 to improve to 12-0.
Benton @ Millville boys soccer
-
Southern Columbia Girl’s Soccer Team Begins 2019 Season
-
North Pocono vs Abington Heights boys soccer
-
Wilkes-Barre Area @ Crestwood boys soccer
-
Scranton Prep vs Abington Heights boys soccer
-
Delaware Valley Boys Soccer Wins at North Pocono
-
-
West Scranton, Riverside Tie 2-2 in 2OT in Boys Soccer
-
35th Annual Frontier Days Celebration At The Benton Rodeo
-
Lackawanna League Soccer on their Beautiful Game
-
The Reed’s At Riverside Playing Soccer Together
-
Cross Country @ Freeland
-
-
A Look Back: Flooding in Benton and Bloomsburg One Year Ago
-
To The Sidelines: Refs, Umpires Quitting
-
Millville Parade a July 4th Tradition