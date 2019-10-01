× Troopers in Pike County Searching for Missing Man

SHOHOLA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Troopers in Pike County are searching for a missing man.

Fayez Dahan, 84, is missing and may be confused or at special risk of harm or injury, according to State Police at Blooming Grove.

He was last seen near Between the Lakes Road in Shohola Township around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Dahan was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and white sneakers, authorities said.

He may have a cane with him.

If you see Dahan, please call 911.