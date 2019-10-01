Attention Spectrum Subscribers

Troopers in Pike County Searching for Missing Man

Posted 8:40 am, October 1, 2019, by

Troopers in Pike County are searching Fayez Dahan who went missing early Tuesday morning.

SHOHOLA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Troopers in Pike County are searching for a missing man.

Fayez Dahan, 84, is missing and may be confused or at special risk of harm or injury, according to State Police at Blooming Grove.

He was last seen near Between the Lakes Road in Shohola Township around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Dahan was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and white sneakers, authorities said.

He may have a cane with him.

If you see Dahan, please call 911.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.