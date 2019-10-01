Threat Forces Dunmore School District to Cancel Classes

DUNMORE, Pa. — Authorities are investigating a threat made against the Dunmore School District, according to school officials.

The district says all schools in the district will be closed on Wednesday while Dunmore police, the FBI, and the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office investigate the threat.

“Every effort will be undertaken to ensure 100% safety for all students, faculty and staff,” the district tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Police will continue to patrol the school buildings, and bomb-sniffing dogs will also be brought in, Dunmore School Resource Officer Bill Springer said.

Officials with Northeastern Educational Intermediate Unit 19 decided to close Wednesday as well, following Dunmore’s announcement. NEIU says Early Intervention locations will remain open.

