Piece of History in Susquehanna Coming Down

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. -- A historic building in the borough of Susquehanna was ruined by fire last month. Not much was left standing, and what was left was torn down on Tuesday.

Exactly one month after a fire devastated the 100-year-old building in Susquehanna, the only wall left standing has now been torn down.

"I just wish we could go forward, instead of backwards. It's easier to tear down than it is to rebuild," John Sholtiss said.

The building housed apartments, but it was also the home of the Susquehanna County Transcript, a newspaper founded over 100 years ago.

While the building burned for hours that September night. People who live in the borough couldn't help but wonder about the future of the paper.

"I was thinking of Chuck. My friend owned it. Oh, God, what's he going to do now, but they're back up and running," Larry Carpenter said.

The owners of the newspaper say no one had been living in the apartments since January, and now they're operating their business out of their home.

"They were concerned about the paper, if it was going to continue. It's been here for so long, it had a lot of historical records, pictures saved in the building."

So while the newspaper will keep going, a lot of the archives are gone, which makes this a little bit harder for people who stopped by to watch the demolition.

"I just hope no one gets hurt while they're doing it, and I'm wondering what it's going to look like when it's all done, whether it's going to be a big hole there or they're going to build over it. No one knows anything yet."

All anyone knows right now is that for the first time in more than a century, there's no Transcript building on the corner of Main and Exchange Streets in Susquehanna.