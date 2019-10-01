New Playground Coming to Lock Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. -- A baseball field, a picnic area, and an empty dirt lot are all that remain at Hammermill Park in Lock Haven. The city removed outdated playground equipment earlier this week.

"The playground equipment was definitely out of date, not that it wasn't safe, but there is better equipment now," said Lock Haven planning director Abbie Roberts.

"It definitely needed to be updated. It was very old, and you know, they took some stuff out. There used to be a slide there and I know my daughter always wants a park with a slide, so yeah, I think it definitely needed to be updated," said resident Jennifer Worden.

The city plans to build a new playground. The play area will cost around $160,000 and will be funded by state grants.

"At first I was nervous that they were eliminating the park, but then I did hear through the grapevine that they were installing new equipment."

The new play area in Hammermill Park will include new equipment, a rubber surface, and an ADA-accessible pathway and parking spot right next to the playground.

"The rubber fall surface is something we have been kind of implementing throughout the city parks," Roberts said.

Roberts hopes the new playground will not only encourage more kids to come play but also bring more adults to the park.

"It's really great that I can hop in on this project and get it done, like I said, for the kids and anyone. It's not only just a kids' play space, but we like to encourage anyone to go take a walk around or just sit in the green space area."

The new playground is expected to be built by the end of this year.