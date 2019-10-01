Missing Hiker Rescued from Appalachian Trail in Northampton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WIND GAP, Pa. -- Police and rescue crews spent hours searching for a missing hiker in Northampton County.

This all started when a woman was reported missing on the Appalachian Trail Monday night.

That woman's name or who reported her missing has not been released.

Search and rescue crews were in the Wind Gap area overnight for hours searching for her.

They walked and used ATVs in the search.

After hours of looking for her early Tuesday morning, that woman was found along the trail safe and sound.

She walked out with rescue crews with no serious injuries.

Rescuers say they were glad things worked out the way they did.

The Appalachian Trail runs for 230 miles in Pennsylvania and is considered extremely rocky in some points.