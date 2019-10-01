Attention Spectrum Subscribers

Luzerne County Pushes to Get Students Registered to Vote

Posted 5:45 pm, October 1, 2019, by

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. We are one week away from the voter registration deadline for the November elections. County officials and schools in Luzerne County are working to make sure everyone eligible to vote is registered.

Inside the cafeteria at Dallas High School, some students had the opportunity to do something other than eat lunch or study for their next exam.

Students who will be 18 years old by November 5 sat down and signed up to vote.

“It makes me feel pretty cool that I’m going to have a say this year, you know? And what happens in the world,” said senior Derrick Cook.

“Just to make sure that your voice is heard and make sure you’re going to have a say in what’s going to happen in the country,” added senior Dean Shaver.

Luzerne County Councilman Patrick Bilbow says this registration drive is part of an effort by the county to get young adults active in the voting process,

“It really becomes a way of life for them, which is what my goal was, and is exciting about the initiative to see all of these kids the first time in their life that they’re eligible, to get them registered and to get them to participate and to see that what they have to say goes a long way,” Bilbow said.

Teachers at Dallas High School tell Newswatch 16 it’s great to see so much enthusiasm over registering to vote.

“It’s great to have the support of both state and local leaders here at Dallas High School for voter registration and civic engagement in our schools,” said teacher Meredith Recek.

Students are happy their voices will be heard, and that the opportunity came to them. Otherwise, they say, they wouldn’t have known where to sign up.

County leaders say they plan to visit other schools in the area to try to get everyone eligible registered by the October 7 deadline.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.