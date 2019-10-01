× Healthwatch 16: T2 Protect Study

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is a nationwide study going on now to figure out whether a certain drug can protect against or slow down Alzheimer’s disease.

Geisinger is looking for people who may be interested in signing up for the study.

At Geisinger’s Memory and Cognition Center along Baltimore Drive in Plains Township, Dr. Maya Lichtenstein talked about the importance of research.

“Certainly, it helps to understand what diseases are, how they progress, and how we can better treat them,” Dr. Lichtenstein said.

Lichtenstein explained what she and other researchers are looking for now: 10 people to be part of what’s called the T2 Protect study.

Geisinger is one of 50 sites enrolling patients across the country.

The clinical trial is testing a drug to see if it can protect against, or slow down, mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. The drug is not new, but a reformulation of an existing medication.

“We know it’s a safe medicine that’s been used in ALS, Lou Gherig’s disease, in the past.”

Participants can be men or women, ages 50 to 85, with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

“They can have any primary care doc, they don’t have to be a Geisinger patient. It is specifically for those with Alzheimer’s disease, not another type of dementia.”

But Dr. Lichtenstein notes that even if you do not have that specific diagnosis, you or your loved one still might be eligible, and if you’re interested in hearing more about the clinical trial, it’s worth giving them a call.

If you’d like to learn more about the T2 Protect story, you can call 570-808-3461 with any questions or to hear specifically how the clinical trial works.

There is also information about the study here.

Geisinger will be enrolling area patients through November.