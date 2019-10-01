Attention Spectrum Subscribers

Harry West, Popular Radio Personality, Has Died

Posted 9:55 am, October 1, 2019

Image from Legacy.com

A popular radio personality in our area has passed away.

Harry West died Friday in Bridgeville, Pa.

West was a DJ at WARM radio in Avoca for many years in the 1970s and 1980s.

He was a familiar morning voice throughout WARMland, the Might 590, for many years.

West was born in Reading in 1930.

Newswatch 16’s Andy Palumbo was a colleague of West’s and shared some thoughts on his blog.

2 comments

  • Patrick Joyce

    Those of us “of a certain age” wistfully recall the heyday of WARM Radio, The Mighty 590, and its morning drive superstar, Harry West.

    In that era when AM radio was king, Harry brought us the latest tunes delivered in a personal, friendly style that made it a bit easier to prepare for each new school day.

    That day, long gone, lives on in our fond memory of Mr. West, now broadcasting from a station somewhere in the cosmos.

    Rest well, Harry. You’ve meant a great deal to a great many.

    Reply
