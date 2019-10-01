× Harry West, Popular Radio Personality, Has Died

A popular radio personality in our area has passed away.

Harry West died Friday in Bridgeville, Pa.

West was a DJ at WARM radio in Avoca for many years in the 1970s and 1980s.

He was a familiar morning voice throughout WARMland, the Might 590, for many years.

West was born in Reading in 1930.

Newswatch 16’s Andy Palumbo was a colleague of West’s and shared some thoughts on his blog.