Halloween Rush is on at Frazetta’s

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Skeletons with glowing eyes, creepy creatures holding cages, and walls filled with horror movie masks -- Frazetta's in East Stroudsburg is a Halloween hot spot.

"Yeah, they really got everything that we all need for Halloween," said Nicholas Taylor, Stroudsburg.

Bill Frazetta is the owner. He's been running Frazetta's Costumes for almost 40 years. He tells Newswatch 16 while it can be challenging to compete with pop-up costume shops and online shopping, he has a special flair when it comes to spooky fun.

"When I travel all over the country for shows, I am looking for items that no one else carries. Better quality and just real neat items that people who are really, really into Halloween are looking for. I cater to my customers, especially the ones who really want to do it right," said Frazetta.

Naturally, we had to ask what the most popular costume is this year. Once again, it's the clown.

"I was thinking of getting Pennywise or something like that," said Daniel Karpman, Stroudsburg.

"Pennywise is huge, but all clowns. We've got such a wide selection of clown masks and props for decorating your homes and so on. It's been the big thing again," said Frazetta.

Frazetta's is open seven days a week with longer store hours leading up to Halloween.