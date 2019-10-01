Attention Spectrum Subscribers

Chase Down Podcast: Throwing In The Whistle: The Drastic Decline Of Referees In High School Sports

Across the country and in Pennsylvania, a a drastic number of high school referees are throwing in the whistle and stepping away from officiating. Why? Because of continued verbal and physical abuse from parents. Chase Senior brings on Newswatch 16 investigative reporter, Dave Bohman, who did a deep dive investigation into why so many officials are calling it quits.

