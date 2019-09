Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A woman learned her sentence for a deadly hit and run that happened last year in Monroe County.

Denise Harraman, 56, of Stroudsburg, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and DUI in April. On Monday, she was sentenced to two to five years in state prison.

Troopers say Harraman was under the influence when she hit and killed James Perrotte of Stroudsburg as he crossed Route 611 in Hamilton Township in April of 2018.