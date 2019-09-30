Volunteers Making Pillows for Cats to Help Animal Rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- Bertha Singer, 88, and her daughter Ethel have always loved animals. Their home in Tunkhannock was never without a dog or a cat, so when they found out the Meshoppen Cat Rescue needed donations, Bertha combined her love of cats with her love of sewing.

For the past few months, she's been making pillows for the cats there.

"Oh, I just love it. I know they'll make use of them," Bertha said.

There are about 100 cats at the shelter, and now they have plenty of comfy spots to snuggle and snooze.

"I like to just make people happy," Bertha said. "But I never realized there were all these here. I could've been doing this for years!"

"The cats love the pillows. They love the pillows, which you can see, the cats just love to lay on the pillows," said Sara Brown, Meshoppen Cat Rescue.

These pillows aren't just helping the cats, they're also helping Bertha herself.

"She has early-onset dementia, and it keeps her hands busy and her mind active," said her daughter Ethel Singer Walter.

The Meshoppen Cat Rescue is run by volunteers and relies entirely on donations like Bertha's. And right now, they're in desperate need of more.

"We would like this to continue, you know, after we're gone. Because we are a no-kill (shelter). There's cats that have been here 6, 7, 8 years," said Cristie Gacha, Meshoppen Cat Rescue.

"If we do not have donations, this comes out of our pockets, yes. That's how dedicated we are to these animals, and we will be here until the day they pass," Brown added.

Get more information about the Meshoppen Cat Rescue here.