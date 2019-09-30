× Two Locked Up after Pottsville Shooting

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Two people are locked up in connection with a weekend shooting in Schuylkill County.

Police stopped a vehicle in Pottsville on Saturday night. Inside was a man from Reading who had been shot.

The victim and others in the car directed police to East Arch Street where they found another man from Reading hiding in a home, along with guns and drugs.

Jordan Sanchez, 25, of Reading, is charged with attempted homicide, while the homeowner, Nicole Finken, 40, of Pottsville, faces drug charges in Schuylkill County.