LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Police are asking people to avoid Lock Haven City Hall after a suspicious package was found there Monday morning.

A bomb squad is on the way to the scene.

Several streets around City Hall are closed.

There is no word from authorities in Clinton County on how long the building will be on lockdown.