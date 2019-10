Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A sculpture that dressed Scranton's Courthouse Square for decades has a new home and a new look.

"Red Wing," made by the late Hope Cumming Horn, now stands proudly outside the Everhart Museum in Scranton's Nay Aug Park.

The sculpture was refinished by iron artists over the summer after it was removed from the square.

County officials thought it was becoming a hazard downtown and that it could be better appreciated in its new location.