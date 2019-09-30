Pabst Providing Plenty Of Wins His Sophomore Golf Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As a freshman for North Pocono at the District II golf championships last season Billy Pabst, Jr. Shot a 73 just two strokes off from qualifying for regional's and a shot at the state tournament.

2019 has been more of the same. At the pre-district qualifying tournament at Elmhurst Country Club-Pabst in 3A fired a 67 finishing with a 9 stroke lead.. Pabst has produced wins and powered his way to the top spot in the Lackawanna league.

"Billy if you had to describe your game. How would you describe it? Aggressive! That's probably about it. I try to make birdies. I make bogey's, but I try to make more birdies," said Billy.

"He's had a really good season. Going into today he was undefeated. He played well all year. He has helped the team get better. We are really young as a team and he has done a good job keeping them being a leader," said Brian.

Pabst has played some great golf all season long. He got out of the gate quickly winning the Jackman tournament back in August at Scranton Muni.

"That was big. That was a fun time playing with my buddies MJ, Franco and Will Brown. It was a really fun round even though it was a long round like 6 hours it was a real good time, so it was easy to keep it relaxed," again said Billy.

Last year being around guys like Alex Pillar, Nick Sebastianelli and Troy Kelleher only made Billy better.

"I was really timid my freshman year and was just trying to hit the greens and hit the par 5's and two putt all the time. This past year I just came out and was going at flags because it was somewhat softer than earlier in the year. We got a rain about a day or two before so I came out aggressive," added Billy.

"I was talking to him about the group that he was in at the Jackman tournament his freshman year. How much do you think that helped him play in that round with some of those kids? A lot! He is such a kid that wants to win all the time, so when he didn't win I think that it just made him get better," added Brian.

Logan Paczewski from Dallas might be the biggest challenge to Pabst at districts. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Pike County.