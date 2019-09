× Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Young Boy

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County is facing child sexual assault charges.

Police say Charles Zambri, 56, of Wilkes-Barre Township, abused a boy when the boy was 7 or 8 years old.

Officers have also charged the boy’s father with endangerment and witness intimidation. They say the dad tried to get the boy to change his story.