Bloomsburg Fair Officials Consider Helicopter Ban after Crash

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Officials are still trying to figure out why a helicopter crashed at the Bloomsburg Fair, sending three people to the hospital. The fair’s president says he does not want to see the attraction at the fair next year.

The crashed helicopter was removed from the parking lot Sunday, along with most of the damaged vehicles.

The pilot, Kenny Cordrey, 68, of Delmar, Delaware, is listed in critical condition.

According to Bloomsburg police, a pilot and two passengers were inside the helicopter when it crashed around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Jennifer Zielewicz, 42, of Trout Run, and Maria Portalatin, 33, of Williamsport, were treated and released from the hospital.

Members of the Seesholtz family were leaving the fair and were minutes away from coming out to the parking lot when the helicopter crashed.

“We sat there on a bench for two hours waiting to see what was going to happen until we finally called our son-in-law to come and get us,” Bob Seesholtz said.

Bob and Sue Seesholtz of the Bloomsburg area were parked in the C Lot, which is used by fair members and vendors. Theirs was one of nearly a dozen vehicles damaged.

“It was just a car and we just have to get it fixed,” he added.

The helicopter that crashed was an attraction at the fair. It takes off from the parking area and gives a short tour around the fair and surrounding area. In 2013, a pilot from a different company was killed when he was hit in the head with a spinning blade.

“My recommendation is that we do not bring any more aircraft back to the Bloomsburg Fair. Two times, third could be a disaster,” said Paul Reichart, Bloomsburg Fair president.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what went wrong.

Reichart says the fair provided people whose vehicles were damaged with rental cars.

“It’s very important to us. They are our customers and we want to do the best we can, no question,” Reichart said.