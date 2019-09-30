District II Golf Championships

Logan Paczewski of Dallas fired at 66 to win the District II 'AAA' Golf Championship by six strokes at Fox Hill C.C. Jeremy Callahan of Wyoming Seminary rallied after carding a seven on the 2nd hole to win the 'AA', by one stroke, with a 75.
