× Corrections Officer Charged with Providing Drug to Inmate

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Officials say a correctional officer at the Northumberland County jail was providing a drug to an inmate.

Christopher Guinther, 33, of Shamokin, was arrested at his home on Monday.

GUINTHER is accused of giving suboxone to an inmate. It’s a drug commonly used to treat people addicted to opioids.

Guinther was charged with contraband and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, which are both felonies, as well as possessing a controlled substance.