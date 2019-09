'CAT FISHER' PLEADS GUILTY

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man accused of using baited hooks to fish for cats has entered a guilty plea in Luzerne County.

Kenny Rowles of Nanticoke pleaded guilty to torturing and committing cruelty to animals.

Humane officers arrested Rowles in May, accusing him of fishing for cats with baited hooks on fishing lines around his home.

A month before, an animal rescue group found a cat with fish hook in its mouth.