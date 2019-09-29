Woman Celebrates 106th Birthday in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- 106 years ago, New York City's Grand Central Terminal reopened as the world's largest train station, the 16th Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution, Woodrow Wilson became president, and a very special woman from Hazleton was born.

Ruth Heiser celebrated her 106th birthday on Sunday.

Ruth's family and friends gathered at Royal House Buffet near Wilkes-Barre for some food and cake for the birthday girl.

All of us at WNEP-TV wish Ruth a very happy birthday.