Runners Show Their Stripes in Scranton

Posted September 29, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The 32nd annual Ronald McDonald House of Scranton 5K Race and Fun Walk was held at Nay Aug Park in Scranton on Sunday.

Runners got in on the fun, sporting striped outfits and red tutus.

Every child that participated in the fun walk received a toy and a prize.

The race drew more than 1,000 people from the community to help support the organization that provides a free place for families to stay while their children receive medical care.

"Events like this really helps us to be able to support our mission and to keep going strong for years to come," said Richard Bradshaw, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton.

After the run, people were able to grab a bite to eat and continue the fun.

