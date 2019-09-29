Rally in Wilkes-Barre for Reproductive Rights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A Rally for Reproductive Justice was held at the Luzerne County Courthouse Sunday afternoon.

The rally was sponsored by NOW NEPA and Action Together NEPA as what they say is a response to recent actions by the White House and state legislatures restricting access to reproductive health care.

The president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone and the vice president of the Wilkes-Barre branch of the NAACP were among the speakers at the rally in Wilkes-Barre.