Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A man is locked up on drug charges after a traffic stop in Luzerne County.

Police in Hazleton say Michael Wentz, 25, was pulled over Saturday night at the intersection of West 3rd and Peace streets in the city.

Officers say they found prescription drugs, ecstasy, cocaine, and crystal meth in the car.

A bb gun that resembled a handgun and a digital scale were also found.

Wentz is facing possession with intent to deliver and other related charges.