UPDATE: Missing Teen in Bethlehem Located

Posted 11:14 am, September 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32AM, September 29, 2019

UPDATE: State police say Keel has been located safely.

Original Story:

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — State Police in Lehigh County are searching for a missing person.

Oscar Keel, 15, was last seen in the area of Kidspeace Drive, Schnecksville, North Whitehall Township in Lehigh County on Friday night around 11:38.

Keel is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 154 pounds with brown collar-length hair and brown eyes. Keel is wearing dark gray sweatpants, a black coat and glasses.

Police believe Keel may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Keel is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or PSP Bethlehem at (610)861-2026.

