In Your Neighborhood

6th Annual Dave Fleetwood Memorial Trail Run and Walk

The West End Park and Open Space Commission will hold its 6th Annual Dave Fleetwood Memorial Trail Run and Walk, Sunday, October 6, in Monroe County. The event honors Dave Fleetwood, a dedicated public servant who worked for the community. The race and walk begins at 9 a.m. in Brodheadsville and costs $25. Proceeds will fund a scholarship to recognize Pleasant Valley High School graduates.

12th Annual Ruth’s Place Walk for Hope

Ruth’s Place Walk for Hope will be kicking off their 12th Annual fundraiser, Sunday, October 6, in Luzerne County. The idea behind the walk is to help people learn about what homeless women in the community experience daily. There will be food, music, raffles and fun for the whole family. While the event is free, proceeds from any sales go toward keeping the shelter doors open to women in need.

