Attention Spectrum Subscribers

Heritage Explorer Bike Tour Returns

Posted 6:30 pm, September 29, 2019, by

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- After a brief hiatus, the Heritage Explorer Bike Tour in Lackawanna County is back.

This year, the ride showcases the newest section of the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail from Carbondale through Fell Township.

The Heritage Explorer Bike Tour promotes the development of the trail and bring the community together to enjoy the outdoors.

"We had a two-year hiatus, so this is the first year getting back to it, and we had a really good turnout. As you can see, we had a gorgeous day, and all of this benefits the trail," said April Rogato of Moscow.

The 20-mile bike tour is a noncompetitive ride for those of all ages and abilities.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.