Heritage Explorer Bike Tour Returns

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- After a brief hiatus, the Heritage Explorer Bike Tour in Lackawanna County is back.

This year, the ride showcases the newest section of the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail from Carbondale through Fell Township.

The Heritage Explorer Bike Tour promotes the development of the trail and bring the community together to enjoy the outdoors.

"We had a two-year hiatus, so this is the first year getting back to it, and we had a really good turnout. As you can see, we had a gorgeous day, and all of this benefits the trail," said April Rogato of Moscow.

The 20-mile bike tour is a noncompetitive ride for those of all ages and abilities.