Flames Rip Through Home in Luzerne County

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Fire heavily damaged a home in Luzerne County Sunday afternoon.

The home along Lakeview Trail in Sugarloaf Township went up in flames just after 3:30 p.m.

The fire chief tells Newswatch 16 he could see the smoke from his own home and immediately called for a second alarm.

One person was in the home at the time but was able to get out safely.

The chief believes the flames sparked on the back porch and spread to the roof line.

A fire marshal has been called in to look for the cause.

