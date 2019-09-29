Fire Chief Calls East Stroudsburg Fire Suspicious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A fire in Monroe County has been deemed suspicious.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the former International Boil Works building in East Stroudsburg.

The flames broke out near the entrance of the building and spread quickly.

The fire chief tells Newswatch 16 Stroud Area Regional Police will investigate this fire as they have other fires recently, including a fire last week at the former Penn Hills Resort.

It's unclear if investigators believe the two fires in Monroe County are connected.