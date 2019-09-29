Attention Spectrum Subscribers

Fire Chief Calls East Stroudsburg Fire Suspicious

Posted 10:19 pm, September 29, 2019, by

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A fire in Monroe County has been deemed suspicious.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the former International Boil Works building in East Stroudsburg.

The flames broke out near the entrance of the building and spread quickly.

The fire chief tells Newswatch 16 Stroud Area Regional Police will investigate this fire as they have other fires recently, including a fire last week at the former Penn Hills Resort.

It's unclear if investigators believe the two fires in Monroe County are connected.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.