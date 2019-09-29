Fall Fest at Hillside Farms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was a fantastic fall weekend to experience life on the farm.

That was the draw for people to the annual Fall Fest at The Lands at Hillside Farms near Shavertown.

The farm invites families to come and interact with all the animals and celebrate all the season has to offer.

"It's really important. One of our core, main goals here at Hillside is to educate the community mostly about sustainability and kind of how a running farm works, a running dairy farm," explained Sierra Krohneman, Hillside Farms.

There were also music and craft vendors at the fall festival.

The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit educational farm in Luzerne County.