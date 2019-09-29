Attention Spectrum Subscribers

Fall Fest at Hillside Farms

Posted 6:30 pm, September 29, 2019, by

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was a fantastic fall weekend to experience life on the farm.

That was the draw for people to the annual Fall Fest at The Lands at Hillside Farms near Shavertown.

The farm invites families to come and interact with all the animals and celebrate all the season has to offer.

"It's really important. One of our core, main goals here at Hillside is to educate the community mostly about sustainability and kind of how a running farm works, a running dairy farm," explained Sierra Krohneman, Hillside Farms.

There were also music and craft vendors at the fall festival.

The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit educational farm in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.