Customers Stop Man Trying to Swipe Tip Jar from Ice Cream Shop

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Some customers of an ice cream store in Scranton stepped in to stop a would-be thief.

The owner of Main Ave Ice Cream on North Main Avenue in the city says the parking lot was full of people around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a man reached through the window and tried to grab the tip jar.

The jar was bolted to the counter, however, and two customers were able to hold the man down until police arrived.

"Two months ago, we had a tip jar stolen that was not bolted down. We did make a police report, but we didn't have any good information for them to go on. But this time the individual wasn't so lucky and not for the patrons helping us hold the guy down, something else might have happened," owner Tom Malinchak said.

Scranton police have not identified the man or said what charges he may face.

