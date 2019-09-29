Attention Spectrum Subscribers

Craft Fair in Luzerne County Benefits Shriners Hospitals

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People enjoyed the beautiful day at an open-air market in Luzerne County.

The craft fair was held Sunday at the Irem Shrine Pavilion in Dallas Township.

This is the 34th year for the fair which raises money for Shriner's hospitals across the country.

"The vendors that are here today, this is a predominantly good group of all handcrafted, handmade items. We've got everything from food, smoked cheese, wreaths, to homemade soaps, goat milk soaps, little bit of everything for everybody," explained Michael Ruger, Irem Shrine.

The Shriners are also raising money to renovate the pavilion. They hope the work will be done in time for the organization's 125th anniversary in 2020.

