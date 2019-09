Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A car show was held in Lackawanna County on Sunday to benefit the North Pocono High School soccer program.

The Cars & Coffee Show was at Bill's ShopRite of Daleville.

Prizes were awarded in different categories including "Best of Show" for the overall winner. The soccer captains served as judges.

People who came out could also help themselves to free coffee and doughnuts.