SCRANTON, Pa. -- An event meant to help people grieving a loved one continued in Scranton on Saturday.

More than 1,000 people took part in Hospice of the Sacred Heart's annual Remembrance Walk.

People gathered at McDade Park for a one-mile walk and a festival.

The event is open to the families of recent hospice patients or anyone who wants to honor a loved one who has passed away.

WNEP-TV is a sponsor of the walk, and Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange served as emcee.