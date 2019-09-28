Pretty Pumpkin Window Boxes

Posted 9:30 am, September 28, 2019, by

When autumn arrives and our flowers are either starting to die or are ruined by the first frost, our planters and window boxes no longer look good.  But there is no need to put them away!  Keith Phelps has a great idea for putting pumpkins and fall decor in your window boxes!  These festive designs can last all the way through November.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.