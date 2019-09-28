When autumn arrives and our flowers are either starting to die or are ruined by the first frost, our planters and window boxes no longer look good. But there is no need to put them away! Keith Phelps has a great idea for putting pumpkins and fall decor in your window boxes! These festive designs can last all the way through November.
Pretty Pumpkin Window Boxes
-
Late Summer Garden Tips
-
Premature Push for Pumpkin?
-
Good Year for Pumpkin Patch in Monroe County
-
Shooting Investigation in Monroe County
-
Grandfather Didn’t Dangle Baby From Cruise Ship Window Before Fall, Says Family Attorney
-
-
Family Searching for One-of-a-kind Quilt After it Was Accidentally Donated
-
Restaurant Uses Pizza Boxes to Help Find Missing Pets
-
Donating School Supplies To Children in Schuylkill County
-
Vacant Scranton School Slated to Become Apartments
-
Starbucks is adding a new pumpkin spice drink to its fall menu
-
-
Yuengling Helping Women in the Beer Industry
-
Hunger Action Month at Area Food Banks
-
Swastikas Painted on Businesses in Bradford County