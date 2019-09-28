Police: Man Tried to Stab Another with a Screwdriver over Money

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man is facing assault charges in Luzerne County after allegedly attempting to stab another man with a screwdriver.

Police believe Wander Moya, 27, was arguing with another man over money just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the area of Lincoln and West 4th streets in Hazleton.

Moya reportedly grabbed him by the neck and tried to stab him with a screwdriver. The victim got away and called police.

Police say Moya tried to run from officers but ran into a railing and fell to the ground.

He is locked up in Luzerne County, charged with robbery, aggravated assault, theft, terroristic threats, simple assault, public drunkenness, and drug charges.

