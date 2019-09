Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Junior League of Scranton hosted its 11th Touch a Truck event on Saturday.

Kids got the chance to check out military vehicles, police cars, and even some racecars at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

Touch a Truck is meant to educate and entertain families by offering hands-on access to specialty vehicles and safety information.

WNEP-TV also participated and brought a live truck for kids to check out.