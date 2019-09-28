Hundreds Attend Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Posted 6:35 pm, September 28, 2019, by

MOOSIC, Pa. -- The Alzheimer's Association held a walk to end Alzheimer's at PNC Field in Moosic Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people showed up to help fight the disease.

Participants honored those affected with "Promise Flowers." The different-colored flowers represented the various reasons people came out to the event. Purple flowers represented those who lost a loved one to Alzheimer's, blue for those living with Alzheimer's, yellow for caregivers, and orange for those who support the cause.

Organizers of the walk hope one day a white flower will be added to represent the first survivor of the disease.

Walkers helped to raise more than $100,000.

Newswatch 16's Ally Gallo was the emcee at the walk.

