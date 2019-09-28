The Dearly Departed Players invite you to the Dunmore Cemetery Tour on October 6th and 13th at 2pm. Come experience a theatrical walk through history. Admission is free and they are also collecting for Feed-a-Friend at the entrance.
Good Morning PA – The Dearly Departed Players
-
Scranton Residents Sign Petition to Honor Merrill’s Marauders with Congressional Gold Medal
-
Poconos Ranks Top 10 Fall Destinations
-
Good Morning PA – Scranton Fringe Festival
-
Procession of the Saints a Celebration of Faith
-
Two Men on the Run After Shots Fired in Dunmore
-
-
In Scranton, A Solemn Ceremony Marking 9/11
-
Memorial Kickball Tournament in Dunmore
-
More Graves of Nuns Discovered at Former Lourdesmont Site
-
Schools Combine for a Team Effort on the Field
-
Cash 5 Winner Sold in Dunmore
-
-
Good Morning PA – Northeastern Childcare Services
-
Walk Remembers Those Who Died by Suicide
-
Running Cancer out of Scranton