Crews Called to Helicopter Crash at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Saturday night for reports of a helicopter crash in the parking lot.
Emergency dispatchers say there were two or three minor injuries reported but no deaths.
The FAA issued a statement on the crash:
“An Enstrom F28F sightseeing helicopter crashed south of the helipad at the Bloomsburg Fair in Bloomsburg, Pa, today at 8:15 p.m. Contact local authorities for information on the pilot and persons on board the helicopter. The FAA will investigate and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
40.996455 -76.466534
1 Comment
Megan June Walker
No offense to anyone and I am really sorry to hear about the death of a person there but I just said to my husband yesterday when we were there that is by far one of unsafest things I have ever seen in my life. It was way too close to the parking lot and pedestrians. You wouldn’t be able to get that close at an airport, why in the world would they have it so close to people there. And to the friends and family of the victim, I am very sorry for you loss.