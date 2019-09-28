Crews Called to Helicopter Crash at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Saturday night for reports of a helicopter crash in the parking lot.

Emergency dispatchers say there were two or three minor injuries reported but no deaths.

The FAA issued a statement on the crash:

“An Enstrom F28F sightseeing helicopter crashed south of the helipad at the Bloomsburg Fair in Bloomsburg, Pa, today at 8:15 p.m. Contact local authorities for information on the pilot and persons on board the helicopter. The FAA will investigate and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident.”

40.996455 -76.466534