Cancer Survivors Celebrate Life

Posted 6:36 pm, September 28, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- About 30 cancer survivors and their families gathered in Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre Saturday morning to celebrate life.

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute's Cancer Survivors Day picnic included men and women who've been cancer free for several years.

People with cancer talked about their fears when they were diagnosed, and caregivers talked about the challenge of helping their loved ones during tough times.

"It's like therapy for me. I've been through it three times. I'm experiencing it now with my last sibling, and this helps me to help others. To speak to others and encourage them means a lot to me," said Basima Abdus-Salaam, a cancer caregiver.

Newswatch 16 is a proud sponsor of the annual event in Wilkes-Barre.

