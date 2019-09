Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. -- One of the signs of fall is the smell of freshly baked apple pie, and that scent drew hundreds to a church in Luzerne County Saturday morning.

Every year, the First United Methodist Church in West Pittston holds an Apple Fest fundraiser.

In addition to baked apple treats, the event featured a giant flea market, along with books, jewelry, and plants for sale.

Money raised at the apple festival helps fund the church's charity projects throughout the year.