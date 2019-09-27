Two Sheetz Restaurants in Scranton Wilkes-Barre Area Open Again

Posted 4:15 pm, September 27, 2019

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two more overhauled Sheetz restaurants have reopened in the Scranton Wilkes-Barre area.

One of them reopened Friday in Luzerne County’s Back Mountain after closing in April.

The new location in Shavertown is larger, has space for customers to sit down and eat and follows a new design Sheetz is using for many of its locations.

The other Sheetz that is back open is in Dunmore.

The store was also torn down and rebuilt.

The Sheetz in Dunmore has similar amenities to the other new Sheetz location in the area.

