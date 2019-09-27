Talkback 16 callers sound off about legalizing recreational marijuana, cemetery vandalism and a change of attitude. First, the former corrections officer found not guilty in the sexual assault of an inmate.
Talkback 16: Recreational Marijuana, Cemetery Vandalism
-
Talkback 16: Stolen Flag, Cemetery Vandalism
-
Talkback 16: Corruption in Scranton, Vandalism, Go Joe
-
Talkback 16: Vandalism, a New Device to Clock Speeders, and Commercial Breaks
-
Talkback 16: Suing the Catholic Church, Vandals, Go Joe
-
Talkback 16: Little League Sculpture Vandalized, No Roundabout, It’s Hot
-
-
Talkback 16: Dog Shot After Biting Toddler, Vandalism, Fireworks
-
Talkback 16: Swatting, Gnats
-
Talkback Extra Podcast: Talking Roads With the ‘Face of PennDOT,’ James May
-
Talkback 16: Child Abuse, Gas Prices, More Talkback
-
Talkback 16: Dog Killed After Attacking Volunteer
-
-
Talkback 16: Mass Shootings and Gun Control
-
Talkback 16: Tomato Fights and Dogs
-
Talkback 16: The Same Old News