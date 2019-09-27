Shooting Investigation in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A shooting is under investigation in Monroe County.

Overnight investigators had part of Lackawanna Avenue in East Stroudsburg shut down for hours while they searched for a shooter.

Police tell us a man was shot in this area around 9 p.m. Thursday and was taken to a hospital.

No word yet on his name or condition.

Investigators also searched a home on Lackawanna Avenue.

Police say they will be releasing information, but so far no word.

This is a developing story, we will have more information in later editions of Newswatch 16.

 

